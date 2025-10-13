SWS: 50 percent of Filipinos want Duterte to face ICC trial

HALF of Filipinos believe former President Rodrigo Duterte should be held accountable for the deaths linked to his administration’s war on drugs, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

Conducted from Sept. 24 to 30, 2025, the survey interviewed 1,500 adults nationwide and has a ±3 percent margin of error.

Results showed that 50 percent of respondents agreed Duterte should be made accountable, 32 percent disagreed, 15 percent were undecided, and four percent gave no response.

Visayas recorded the highest support for accountability at 54 percent, followed by Metro Manila (53 percent), Balance Luzon (52 percent), and Mindanao (39 percent).

The survey results were released following the ruling of the International Criminal Court (ICC) denying Duterte’s request for interim release.

In its decision, the ICC said Duterte’s continued detention was necessary “to ensure his appearance at trial, prevent him from obstructing the investigation or the proceedings; and to stop potential commission of further crimes.” /PNA