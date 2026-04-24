SWS: Half of Filipinos say life worsened

A SOCIAL Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted in late March 2026 found that half of adult Filipinos believe their quality of life has worsened over the past year.

The nationwide decline is the lowest overall reading in more than four years.

The March 24–31, 2026 SWS survey found that 50 percent of respondents said their quality of life had worsened, 26 percent said it stayed the same, and only 23 percent said it improved compared to 12 months ago.

This resulted in a net gainer score of –26, classified by SWS as “low,” and marking a 19-point drop from –7 recorded in November 2025.

SWS said the –26 net gainer score is the lowest since September 2021, when the country was still reeling from pandemic restrictions. It is also 18 points below the 2025 annual average of –8.

The survey shows the decline was broad-based, cutting across regions, age groups, and socio-demographic sectors.

Net gainers fell in all major areas, with the lowest scores recorded in Mindanao and Metro Manila, both at –31 and classified as “very low.” The Visayas followed at –25, while Balance Luzon registered –23, both under the “low” category.

Compared to November 2025, Mindanao saw the steepest decline, dropping 33 points from a positive +2 to –31. Metro Manila fell by 19 points, Balance Luzon by 16 points, and the Visayas by 11 points.

Urban areas hit hardest

The downturn was more pronounced in urban areas, where net gainers plunged 22 points to –32, compared to a 15-point drop in rural areas to –18.

Across age groups, perceptions worsened with age. Filipinos aged 18 to 24 recorded the highest score at –4, still classified as “fair,” but down sharply from +31 in November 2025. Those aged 45 to 54 posted a very low –38, while respondents aged 55 and above recorded –39.

Men and women both experienced similar declines, with net gainers dropping to –28 among men and –25 among women, both classified as “low.”

Net gainers also fell across all education levels. The steepest drop was among non-elementary graduates, whose score fell 35 points to –39.

Elementary graduates and junior high or vocational completers also posted “very low” scores, while college graduates registered –19, classified as “mediocre.”

SWS noted that the survey question on changes in personal quality of life has been asked 164 times since 1983.

The net gainer score was generally negative until 2015, turned positive before the COVID-19 pandemic, and plunged again during lockdowns.

After partial recoveries in 2023 and late 2024, the score slid back into negative territory in 2025 and dropped further in March 2026.

The nationwide survey interviewed 1,500 adults through face-to-face interviews, with a margin of error of ±3 percent for national results.

SWS said the question on quality of life was non-commissioned and released as a public service. / JJL