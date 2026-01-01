SWS: Hope dips as 2026 begins

FILIPINOS entered 2026 with less optimism, with hope for the New Year falling to its lowest level in 16 years, according to the latest Social Weather Survey (SWS).

The nationwide survey, conducted from November 24 to 30, 2025 and released on December 31, found that 89 percent of adult Filipinos entered the New Year with hope, while 11 percent did so with fear.

Although hope remained the majority view, the 89-percent rating was down from 90 percent in 2024 and 96 percent in 2023, matching the lowest level recorded since 2009.

SWS said the share of Filipinos who entered the New Year with fear rose to 11 percent, the highest in 16 years, from just three percent in 2023, pointing to growing public unease at the close of 2025.

In the Visayas, optimism slipped to 85 percent, down two points from 87 percent at the end of 2024, while Mindanao posted a sharper five-point decline to 84 percent from 89 percent.

Hope remained highest in Balance Luzon at 92 percent, followed by Metro Manila at 90 percent, both of which showed little change from a year earlier.

The survey also showed that holiday sentiment was closely linked to how Filipinos entered 2026.

Among respondents who expected Christmas to be happy, 92 percent entered the New Year with hope. This compared with 83 percent among those who expected Christmas to be neither happy nor sad, and 79 percent among those who expected a sad Christmas.

Overall, 68 percent of adult Filipinos expected Christmas to be happy, seven percent expected it to be sad, while 25 percent said it would be neither happy nor sad.

By educational level, hope for the New Year remained generally higher among those with more schooling but declined across most groups compared with a year earlier.

Hope among college graduates fell to 91 percent from 96 percent, while optimism among elementary graduates dropped to 86 percent from 89 percent. Levels stayed steady among those with some senior high school education and junior high school graduates.

The survey interviewed 1,200 adults nationwide through face-to-face interviews, with 300 respondents each from Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. (JJL)