SWS: Stress rising among Filipinos; finances to blame

MORE Filipinos now feel "frequently stressed" compared to five years ago, with money concerns emerging as the top source of stress, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released in time for World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2025.

The national survey conducted from September 24 to 30, found that 34 percent of adults experience stress frequently, up by seven points from 27 percent in December 2019.

Another 32 percent said they experience stress sometimes, 30 percent rarely, and four percent never.

Financial struggles are the biggest source of stress for Filipinos, with 53 percent saying money matters cause them “big” stress, followed by health (42 percent), job or school (39 percent), and family concerns (38 percent).

Visayas reports lowest stress

Metro Manila residents are the "most stressed" in the country, with 50 percent saying they feel stress frequently. This is significantly higher than in Balance Luzon (36 percent), Mindanao (28 percent) and the Visayas (26 percent).

The Visayas also had the highest share of people who never experience stress with six percent and the joint highest proportion of those who rarely experience it at 37 percent.

The SWS noted that while stress rose in other regions compared to 2019, it “hardly changed” in the Visayas, making it the least stressed major area in the country.

Women feel stress more than men

Women reported significantly higher stress than men, with 41 percent of women said they are frequently stressed, compared to only 27 percent of men.

Women also reported higher stress levels across all major areas of life, especially finances (57 percent compared to 48 percent among men) and family responsibilities (44 percent vs. 32 percent).

Survey details

The third quarter 2025 SWS survey interviewed 1,500 adults nationwide via face-to-face interviews.

The survey was non-commissioned and conducted by SWS as a public service. (JJL)