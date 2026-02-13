SWS survey: Filipinos struggle to find happiness in love

IF LOVE feels complicated these days, you’re not alone.

A nationwide survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS) shows that only 46 percent of adult Filipinos are very happy with their love life, the lowest level recorded since the question was first asked in a 2004 survey.

The 46 percent share of those who said they were “very happy” with their love life was unchanged from 2024 and marked the lowest level in more than two decades.

At the same time, the proportion of Filipinos who said their love life “could be happier” rose to 40 percent, up by four points from 36 percent last year.

Those who reported having no love life declined to 14 percent, down from 18 percent in 2024.

Among women, married respondents tend to be the happiest, at 57 percent. Women with live-in partners followed at 45 percent, while those without a spouse or partner reported 22 percent.

Compared to the last survey, happiness rose slightly for married women but dropped for women with live-in partners and those without a partner.

For men, the pattern was similar. Married men generally felt happiest at 55 percent, while men with live-in partners followed at 50 percent, and men without a partner at 28 percent.

Compared to 2024, happiness increased by nine points among men without a partner. It stayed almost the same for those with live-in partners but dropped by six points for married men.

The survey interviewed 1,200 adults aged 18 and above nationwide through face-to-face interviews, with 300 respondents each from Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. (JJL)