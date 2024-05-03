SWU Cobras leave CESAFI

THE Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras are no more. This came to be after SWU-Phinma formally expressed their withdrawal from Cebu’s premier inter-school league, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi), in a letter addressed to league commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy.

According to SWU-Phinma’s chief operating officer, Cheryl Chan, the school’s participation in Cesafi 2023-2024 is its last as it shifts its focus and resources to “developing programs that will improve key services to our students enabling them to have a more enriching learning journey and personal growth experience.”

“This is to inform you that Southwestern University Phinma will leave the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation Incorporated at the end of its 2023-2024 Season. This decision is mainly to fully and effectively address our students’ needs as part of our commitment to achieving our mission, that is to making lives better through education,” SWU-Phinma’s correspondence to Tiukinhoy read.

SWU was a member of the Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA), formerly known as the Cebu Collegiate Athletic Association, before it became the Cesafi in 2001. With the moniker of the Cobras, the school has helped develop numerous athletes who have gone on to achieve fame and glory on much bigger stages.

This includes two-time Cesafi MVP Macmac Tallo, Cyrus Baguio and Eloy Poligrates, who have all gone to play in the PBA, and Olympian Mary Joy Tabal.

“As one of the founding member schools of Cesafi, Southwestern University Phinma remains grateful for the success the university has achieved, and for the valuable experience it provided our student athletes,” Chan’s message continued.

“Through Cesafi, the university produced quality athletes, some even achieving national fame. As the university greatly benefited from Cesafi, we hope that we contributed to Cesafi’s success and esteemed reputation. We wish you and Cesafi more success,” the message concluded. / JNP