SWU grad in top 10 of June 2024 Licensure Exam for Dentists

A SOUTHWESTERN University (SWU) graduate has made it to the top 10 list of passers in the June 2024 Licensure Examination for Dentists.

Decharon Canteros Mulat, from SWU, is the only graduate from a Visayas school in the top 10, placing ninth with an 81.60 percent rating.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday, July 1, 2024, that 673 out of 1,207 examinees passed the exam, which was given in Metro Manila, Baguio, and Cebu.

Taking the top three posts were graduates of University of the Philippines (UP) Manila: Nathaniel Kyle Adrian Lim Delfin (1st) with 82.97 percent, Maxine Denielle Trinidad Gonzaga (2nd) with 82.76 percent, and Nicole Eunice Rogel Alvarez (3rd) with 82.57 percent.

Brandon James Ibanez Chavez of the University of the East-Manila placed fourth with 82.27 percent rating.

John Deuter Manalang Figueroa and Gianna Marie Linchangco Marabut, both of UP Manila, placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Figueroa got 82.17 percent, while Marabut scored 82.10 percent.

Ma. Dona Clarrisse Tagudin Lintao of the University of Baguio placed seventh with 81.67 percent, followed by another UP Manila graduate, Aaron Eduardo Tuazon, in the eighth place with 81.63 percent.

Completing the top 10 is Diana Marie Uy Totanes of the University of the East-Manila who placed 10th with 81.57 percent.

