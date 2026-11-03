SWU PHINMA breaks ground on Bacolod campus, expanding access to quality higher education in Negros Islands

Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU PHINMA) marked a significant milestone in its mission to make quality education more accessible with the ceremonial groundbreaking of its future Bacolod Campus at Saludad Township. The development expands the University’s reach beyond Cebu, creating more opportunities for learners across the Negros Islands to pursue quality higher education closer to home.

The project reflects SWU PHINMA’s commitment to helping Filipino students pursue their aspirations, prepare for meaningful careers, and build better futures for themselves and their families.

As a member of PHINMA Education, the University upholds the shared mission of “Making Lives Better Through Education,” recognizing education as a catalyst for individual growth, stronger communities, and regional development.

Expanding access and opportunities across Negros Islands

SWU PHINMA’s expansion into Bacolod is a strategic step toward making quality higher education more accessible to students in Negros Occidental and neighboring communities across the Negros Islands. By establishing a campus closer to home, the University aims to create more pathways for learners to pursue their chosen fields without the added burden of relocating to other cities.

Recognized as the Biggest Health Science University in the Visayas and Mindanao, SWU PHINMA has established a strong academic foundation in the health sciences while expanding its educational pathways through SWUNext, which opens opportunities across disciplines such as business, technology, engineering, design, communication, and the social sciences.

The future Bacolod Campus will extend these opportunities to more learners across the Negros Islands, supporting their ambitions while helping develop future professionals who can respond to the needs of their communities.

Bringing health science education closer to home

The future SWU PHINMA Bacolod Campus is set to offer programs in Nursing, Medical Technology, Psychology, Pharmacy, and Medicine, providing aspiring health professionals with more opportunities to pursue their education in Bacolod. The University also plans to introduce Dentistry and Optometry as subsequent program offerings, further broadening the range of health science disciplines available to students in the region.

These programs build on SWU PHINMA’s established strengths in health science education and its commitment to developing competent, compassionate, and future ready professionals. By bringing these academic pathways closer to students across the Negros Islands, the University aims to help more aspiring professionals access quality education while preparing them to contribute to the health and well being of their communities.

The planned offerings also support the broader goal of strengthening the region’s pool of health professionals and expanding opportunities for students who might otherwise need to pursue their preferred programs outside the islands.

A new chapter at Saludad Township

Located within Saludad Township in Bacolod City, the future campus marks a new chapter in SWU PHINMA’s growth across the Visayas. Targeted for completion in 2028, the development aims to expand access to quality higher education for students in Negros Occidental and neighboring communities across the Negros Islands.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together university leaders, representatives of Saludad Township and its development partners, local government officials, and other stakeholders. The program included a blessing of the site, messages from institutional and government representatives, and the symbolic turning of the soil to mark the beginning of campus development.

Leadership perspectives on the expansion

For SWU PHINMA, the Bacolod Campus represents an opportunity to extend its mission beyond Cebu while making quality higher education more accessible to Filipino families.

Dr. Chito B. Salazar, University President of SWU PHINMA, emphasized the institution’s commitment to making quality education accessible to low income families while continuously raising academic standards.

“What we want is to push the boundaries of quality. We want to make sure that we made education accessible for the poor, very elite education, Ateneo style, UP level,” Salazar said.

He also underscored the importance of community partnerships in creating a lasting impact beyond the classroom.

“We cannot do this alone. That's for sure. That's why it's called community. We have to do this working with others,” he said.

In Bacolod City, SWU PHINMA looks forward to working with Mayor Greg Gasataya, Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Regional Director Dr. Raul Alvarez, and other partners to identify communities

that could benefit from initiatives such as barangay health center support, First 1,000 Days programs, and early childhood daycare services.

Through these collaborations, the University aims to complement its educational mission with community programs that support health, early childhood development, and improved quality of life.

Hon. Greg Gasataya, Mayor of Bacolod City, welcomed SWU PHINMA’s investment, emphasizing the role of education in helping local learners pursue their ambitions and access essential services.

“Coming from a family where education was our only means to achieve our dreams, this is very important to me. This is a breakthrough in terms of access to education and health related services,” Mayor Gasataya said.

He highlighted the potential of the SWU PHINMA Medical School to help aspiring medical professionals pursue their education closer to home, reducing the need to relocate to Manila and take on additional expenses. He also recognized the University’s existing scholarship support for students from Bacolod, underscoring the value of partnerships in expanding access to higher education.

The Mayor expressed his support for the initiative, noting its potential to strengthen the city’s educational opportunities and develop future professionals who can serve their communities.

Together, SWU PHINMA and the City Government of Bacolod aim to strengthen pathways to quality education, particularly in the health sciences, while advancing shared goals for long term community development.

Continuing a legacy, reaching more learners

Established in Cebu in 1946, SWU PHINMA celebrates eight decades of advancing higher education in 2026. Its expansion into Bacolod builds on this legacy while responding to the need to bring educational opportunities closer to more Filipino learners across the Negros Islands and the wider Visayas region.

As part of PHINMA Education, the University remains committed to serving students from low and middle income backgrounds. Beyond academic instruction, SWU PHINMA strives to provide the support learners need to overcome challenges, complete their studies, and succeed in their chosen careers.

The future Bacolod Campus represents another step in advancing this mission. As development begins, the University looks forward to building a campus that supports academic excellence, student success, and meaningful community impact.

An unstoppable future of opportunity across the Negros Islands

The groundbreaking of the future SWU PHINMA Bacolod Campus signals the beginning of a new chapter in the University’s commitment to serving more Filipino learners. From its roots in Cebu to its growing presence in Bacolod, SWU PHINMA continues to expand opportunities for students across the Negros Islands to pursue their ambitions and shape their futures. Guided by the spirit of the Maroon School, the University carries forward its commitment to helping every learner #StopAtNothing and become #TheBestYou. Through this expansion, SWU PHINMA looks forward to empowering more students across the Negros Islands through accessible, quality education that creates lasting opportunities for individuals, families, and communities. (Sponsored Content)