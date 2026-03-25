SWU-Phinma responds to social media storm following student’s political dispute

SOUTHWESTERN University (SWU) Phinma is taking formal action after a nursing student’s political argument with a social media content creator sparked a massive online backlash. The university confirmed on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, that it is looking into the matter while prioritizing the safety and security of its entire student body.

How the dispute started

The controversy began after a content creator, known for supporting former President Rodrigo Duterte, called out the student for a Facebook status. In the post, the student suggested that the online personality should develop cancer.

The student is currently addressing the situation in her personal capacity. While the university recognizes freedom of expression, it reminded students that this right must be used with responsibility and kindness.

Reports of harassment and bullying

The situation quickly escalated beyond the original post. Since the dispute went viral, SWU-Phinma students have reportedly faced both physical and online harassment.

Netizens have shared accounts of students in university uniforms becoming targets of assaults, including being spat on or being forced to leave vehicles. The SWU Supreme Student Government (SSG) has stepped in to condemn these harmful behaviors, including public humiliation and derogatory remarks aimed at the student and her family.

A call for accountability, respect

The SSG described the student’s original post as "offensive and deeply inappropriate" and inconsistent with the community's values of empathy. However, they are also calling for an immediate end to the public shaming.

“No student should be excused for harmful words — but no student should ever be subjected to online harassment in return,” the SSG statement read. The student leaders emphasized that while accountability is necessary, it must be handled in a way that is "just, measured, and humane."

Next steps for the university

SWU-Phinma is currently investigating the incident through the appropriate channels. The school administration has urged the public to be careful when interacting with online content and to verify information before sharing it to prevent the spread of misinformation.

The university has promised to provide updates as the process continues, ensuring that due process is followed and the dignity of everyone involved is protected. (DPC)