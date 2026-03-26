SWU-Phinma increases security after reports of student harassment

SOUTHWESTERN University (SWU)-Phinma has tightened its security and started an internal investigation following reports that students are being harassed both online and on the street.

The trouble reportedly started after a social media fight involving a popular content creator and a nursing student. The student allegedly posted that the online personality "should develop cancer," which triggered a massive wave of anger from the creator's followers.

Harassment moving to the streets

While the argument started online, students say the backlash has moved into the real world. Reports shared by students and netizens include:

* Students in uniform being yelled at or spat on.

* Students being forced to get off public jeepneys.

* Heavy bullying and threats on social media.

University response

Chase Castaño, Dean of the School of Governance, confirmed the school is taking a "safety first" approach. The university is now working with campus security and local barangay officials to protect the students.

"The University remains committed to maintaining a safe space," Castaño said. He added that any discipline or legal action will be based on verified facts and school policy. For now, all students must wear their ID cards at all times while on campus. (DPC)