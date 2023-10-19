SWU PHINMA's BusinessNext 2023: Navigating AI in business

Understanding the role of Artificial Intelligence in customer engagement, this year's BusinessNext dove deep into the new AI-powered business environment. Arvin Yason, managing director and innovation lead of Accenture, competently tackled the topic with real-world IT applications and business solutions.

The forum also discussed the role of AI in data mining and big data analytics to get an understanding of how artificial intelligence extracts valuable insights from large datasets.

"The adoption of AI in the business landscape is a promising phenomenon. But as with any tool, AI should be used ethically and with the purpose of further empathizing with consumers' needs. It helps us spur invention through inspiration," said Yason.

With full backing from the Cebu Chamber of Commerce, this year's Business Next Forum reflects the collective commitment to extend knowledge among the community. The forum aimed to reemphasize the role of AI as a tool for community development.

"It rests in our ability to maximize the potential of the tools already at our disposal. Transforming them from mere resources into instruments of societal betterment," said Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry VP for Business Development Benedict Que.

This event is also strategically aimed at expanding the university's expertise beyond medicine and health science education- strengthening its reputation in business, accountancy and hospitality management.

"This anticipated BusinessNext Forum is our way of extending our learning strategy of 'Learn Business from Business'. Here we not only learn about topics that will help businesses thrive in the ever-dynamic business landscape, but also to enable them to be always ahead of the demands of the industry," said Southwestern University PHINMA VP of Academics Dr. Sheila Cayabyab.

Undoubtedly, BusinessNext 2023 was a meeting point for visionaries, innovators, and industry leaders who shared their insights about AI's future in business. (PR)