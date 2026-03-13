Syd Hartha revisits ‘ayaw’ for Women’s Month, calls out victim blaming

SINGER-SONGWRITER Syd Hartha revisited her 2019 track “ayaw” in a special performance shared online to mark Women’s History Month.

In the post, the acoustic OPM artist — whose real name is Sonia del Rosario — revealed that she wrote the song at the age of 17 as a response to victim blaming.

“I wrote this song when I was 17 as a response to victim blamers and to express my anger against men who think it’s acceptable to cross women’s boundaries,” she said.

The song delivers a strong message about consent, emphasizing the importance of respecting boundaries through its repeated line asserting that when a woman says “ayaw,” it truly means no. (JMT)