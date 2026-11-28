ACTRESS Sylvia Sanchez has denied that her daughter Ria Atayde and Maine Mendoza ignored each other at the premiere night of “Moonglow” on November 20, 2026.

Maine’s husband, Arjo Atayde, stars in the film, while Ria is one of its producers.

Before the Sunday night entertainment talk show Kalurks began on GTV, Sylvia called its host, DJ Jhai Ho, on his cellphone to clarify the issue.

According to the actress, Maine and Ria even arrived or went together and sat beside each other inside the cinema, and they had their photos taken together after the screening.

Sylvia explained to DJ Jhai Ho that it’s just normal for Maine and Arjo that when Arjo has a film, Maine simply stays in a corner. It’s the same when Maine is the center of a project and the attention: Arjo also just stays on the side.

Sylvia added that people shouldn’t believe the video clips that went viral on social media, especially if they don’t show everything that happened. / TRC