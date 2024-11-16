Symphonic Metal in Cebu: Bands that celebrate power, passion

Symphonic Metal Day (Nov. 13) celebrates a genre that merges the sophistication of classical music with the raw power of heavy metal. Originating in Europe during the ’90s, symphonic metal combines lush orchestration and operatic vocals with the aggression of metal, creating an intense storytelling experience that spans themes from medieval fantasy to cosmic battles.
In Metro Cebu, the music scene has produced several metal bands that add a distinctly Cebuano twist to the genre’s grand, dramatic spirit. Here are five bands making their mark and embodying symphonic metal’s diversity:
Stallions of the Burning Church
Often referred to as SOTBC or simply “Stallions,” this Filipino progressive heavy metal band from Mandaue City has been performing since 2005. It achieved its first big break in 2006, becoming the Visayas finalists for the renowned competition, Muziklaban. SOTBC’s music, featuring intricate guitar work and dark themes, has drawn fans from classical and metal circles alike. They released a four-track EP with Cebu Extreme Music Productions, including tracks like “Sealing Fate” and “Duel with the Devil.” Although member Zach Escobedo has been abroad, a planned reunion gig is set for December 2024, promising both live and studio recordings.
Current members: Michael “Moki” Gumagay (vocals), Anthony Van “Tony” Juguan (drums, band leader), Edmund Ramas (bass), Dave Gonzales (lead guitars), Zach Escobedo (keyboards, currently abroad) and Lance Galaura (guitars/keyboards; drummer if Tony is unavailable).
Adamanta
This symphonic folk power metal band hails from Cebu and is themed around Filipino myths, history and storytelling. Combining the texture of movie soundtracks with the bombastic sound of heavy metal, Adamanta creates music that captures the epic feel of fantasy, war, and merriment. Their music resonates deeply with audiences who appreciate the grandeur of European symphonic metal, paired with a uniquely Filipino narrative.
Current members: Elvin Ian Bacaltos (leader, composer, lead guitar), Daphnie Bacaltos (vocals), Ana Geverola (keyboard), Vince Garces (bass), and Daniel “Ding” Longakit (drummer).
Lawod
An independent band based in Cebu City, Lawod combines elements from Filipino folk, fusion and metal. Translated to “deep sea” in Cebuano, “Lawod” represents quests and adventures, evident in their diverse, cinematic soundscape. The term can also be used to describe quests and adventures evident to the adventurous sound that the band is going for.
Current members: Jainah Maia De los Reyes (vocals), Julio Angelo Gacasan (guitar), Juan Miguel Gacasan (drums), Lovely Alfaro (keyboard) and James Eduard Salazar (bass).
Kabalyeros
Blending Filipino heritage with symphonic metal’s epic narratives, Kabalyeros integrates indigenous instruments and themes, making their music both culturally rich and dynamically heavy. Its songs often draw on traditional Filipino motifs and rhythms, captivating local and international audiences alike.
Current members: Herry Dennis “Dinkoy” Gacasan (vocals and bass), Julio Angelo Gacasan (guitar), Jek Inso (guitar) and Juan Miguel Gacasan (drums).
Sikaryos
Formed in 2022 as a side project by members of Cebu-based bands like Glass of Dirt and Sacred Chains, Sikaryos brings a raw, high-energy approach to Cebu’s metal scene. Although initially rooted in rock and thrash metal, Sikaryos’ live performances have garnered the band the symphonic and power metal labels due to its expansive sound. Members like Skull Amante (guitar and vocals) and Glenn Mardox (lead vocals) bring diverse influences, ranging from punk rock to speed metal, while their orchestral feel resonates with fans across Cebu.
Current members: Amante (guitar and vocals), Mardox (lead vocals), Nero Carbon (bass), Chris Adam (guitar), Princess Kenneth (drums), Izra Timothy (percussion) and Ybram James (sound effects).