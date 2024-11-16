Symphonic Metal in Cebu: Bands that celebrate power, passion

Symphonic Metal Day (Nov. 13) celebrates a genre that merges the sophistication of classical music with the raw power of heavy metal. Originating in Europe during the ’90s, symphonic metal combines lush orchestration and operatic vocals with the aggression of metal, creating an intense storytelling experience that spans themes from medieval fantasy to cosmic battles.

In Metro Cebu, the music scene has produced several metal bands that add a distinctly Cebuano twist to the genre’s grand, dramatic spirit. Here are five bands making their mark and embodying symphonic metal’s diversity: