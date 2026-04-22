T-Blazers get even

SCOOT Henderson tallied 31 points as the Portland Trail Blazers capitalized on an injury to Victor Wembanyama, rallying for a 106-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night (Wednesday, April 22, 2026, PH time) to even their Western Conference first-round playoff series at one game apiece.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Wembanyama fell face-first after being fouled by Jrue Holiday in the second quarter, with his jaw hitting the floor. He later entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, putting his availability for the next games in doubt.

San Antonio, the No. 2 seed, still built a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter before its offense stalled.

Portland held the Spurs without a field goal over the final 3:37 and closed on an 11-2 run. Robert Williams III put the Blazers ahead for good with an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Deni Avdija with 12 seconds left.

Holiday finished with 16 points and nine assists, Avdija added 14 and Williams chipped in 11.

Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 18 points, while De’Aaron Fox had 17 and Devin Vassell posted 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Lakers 101, Rockets 94

In another game, LeBron James had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 101-94 for a 2-0 series lead, the AP reported.

Marcus Smart added 25 points and seven assists, while Luke Kennard scored 23.

Despite the return of Kevin Durant, who finished with 23 points, the Rockets struggled late against the Lakers’ defense.

76ers 111, Celtics 97

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics 111-97 to level their series.

According to AP, V.J. Edgecombe tallied 30 points and 10 rebounds, becoming the first rookie since Tim Duncan in 1998 to post at least 30 notches and 10 boards in a playoff game. Tyrese Maxey added 29 points and nine assists in the win. / LBG