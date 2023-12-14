Tabogon barangay’s SK councilor nabbed for shabu

A Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilor believed to be a high-value individual was arrested in a buy-bust past midnight on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in Barangay Canao-canao, Tabogon town, northern Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Cristian Jay Pelayo Linabog alias Loklok, 21, SK councilor of the said barangay.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Tabogon Police Station led by Police Captain Florencio Cabanlit Jr., in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7).

Prior to his arrest, Pelayo was monitored for a few weeks to verify reports about his illegal drug activity.

Seized from the suspect were P500 buy-bust money and four small packs of suspected shabu. (DVG, TPT)