Tabogon completes 900-CBM tank

THE Municipality of Tabogon has completed the installation of a 900-cubic-meter (CBM) glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) water tank in Barangay Caduawan as it prepares for the threat of a super El Niño, Mayor Francis Edward Salimbangon said Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.

“Very timely kini ilabi na karon nga giatubang nato ang hulga sa very strong El Niño, sumala sa Pagasa,” Salimbangon said in a statement.

(This is very timely, especially now that we are facing the threat of a very strong El Niño, according to Pagasa.)

The new tank is expected to help increase the town’s water supply following damage to its water system during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025. However, the facility is still undergoing testing and monitoring.

In a statement, the Tabogon Public Information Office (PIO) said Salimbangon inspected the newly installed tank on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The project was completed with financial assistance and donations from various organizations and local government units following the earthquake, which damaged the town’s old 800-CBM concrete water tank and several pipelines, leaving some barangays with limited water supply.

“Lakip sa naapektuhan sa linog ang karaan nga concrete water tank nga adunay kapasidad nga 800 CBM, ingon man ang pipila ka water pipelines. Tungod niini, adunay mga barangay nga nakasinati og hinay ug limitado nga suplay sa tubig,” the PIO said.

(The earthquake damaged the old concrete water tank, which had a capacity of 800 cubic meters, as well as several water pipelines. As a result, some barangays experienced reduced and limited water supply.)

SunStar Cebu sought information from the Tabogon PIO on Friday regarding the cost of the new tank but had received no response as of press time.

New tank undergoing testing

The new tank is undergoing testing and monitoring to ensure proper operation and water distribution across the municipality.

“Sa pagkakaron, nagpadayon ang testing ug pagmonitor sa performance sa bag-ong GRP water tank aron masiguro ang hustong operasyon niini ug ang abilidad sa pag-apod-apod sa tubig ngadto sa nagkalainlaing lugar,” the PIO said.

(At present, testing and monitoring of the new GRP water tank are ongoing to ensure its proper operation and ability to distribute water to various areas.)

The local government said the monitoring also covers the tank’s ability to supply water to remote areas of the barangays.

Salimbangon said the new 900-CBM facility would help increase the town’s water supply while the local government prepares to rehabilitate the damaged concrete tank.

“Maayong balita! Opisyal nang na kompleto ang atong GRP Water Tank sa Brgy. Caduawan, nga magsilbing replacement sa concrete tank nga nadaot sa miaging linog,” he said.

(Good news! Our GRP water tank in Barangay Caduawan has officially been completed and will serve as a replacement for the concrete tank damaged in the previous earthquake.)

Old tank to be rehabilitated

Salimbangon has ordered the rehabilitation of the damaged 800-CBM concrete tank to further increase the municipality’s water storage capacity.

The local government expects the operation of the new tank, together with the rehabilitation of the old facility, to improve water storage and distribution to residents.

Salimbangon acknowledged that the municipality continued to face challenges but said the local government would pursue measures to address them.

He thanked those who donated to the project, as well as the town’s taxpayers.

The Tabogon local government, together with the Tabogon Waterworks System, said it would continue monitoring water supply and implementing measures to address shortages and improve services. / CDF