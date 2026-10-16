Tabogon completes new water tank after quake damage

FOLLOWING damage to its 800-cubic-meter concrete tank caused by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in September 2025, the Municipality of Tabogon has completed the installation of a 900-cubic-meter water tank in Barangay Caduawan to help address water supply shortages.

In a statement posted on the Tabogon Public Information page on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, the local government said the new 900-cubic-meter glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) tank is undergoing testing and monitoring to ensure proper water distribution.

The earthquake damaged the town’s old 800-cubic-meter concrete tank and several pipelines, affecting water supply in some barangays.

Tabogon Mayor Francis Edward Salimbangon has also ordered the rehabilitation of the damaged tank to increase the town’s water storage capacity amid expected El Niño conditions. (CDF)