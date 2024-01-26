Tabogon delights wow Suroy Suroy Sugbo participants

TABOGONON'S talents, aside from the gastronomic experience, have delighted the participants of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo.
Tabogon was the second stop of the third day itinerary of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo northern escapade 2024.
With the venue near the sea at Paseo Tabogon, participants found themselves enjoying the fresh sea breeze while listening to Marielle Montellano, a Tabogon native who won ABS-CBN's Tawag ng Tanghalan in 2023.
One of the highlights in Tabogon visit also was the 21-year-old Carlo Inoc, who demonstrated his artistic prowess by depicting Tabogon's marine life richness on the wall of Paseo Tabogon.
Inoc, a third-year Bachelor of Science in Information Technology in Cebu Technological University (CTU)-Tabogon, grew up with physical limitations, but this did not stop him from painting.
Inoc, in an interview at the sidelines of the Suroy-Suroy, said it was his first time to get a project as significant as the wall of Paseo Tabogon.
Prior to his participation in the Suroy-Suroy, Inoc had also worked on a major project in SM Seaside City, a mall located in South Road Properties, Cebu City.
Tabogon's weavers from Barangay Manlagtang also displayed their woven products at the venue.
The 67-year-old Rudy Ylanan, one of the weavers who showcased his products during the event, said he can complete a woven basket in just half a day.
Ylanan started such a livelihood in 1980. He also makes woven table, chairs, and basket on different shapes and sizes.
Tabogon was the second stop of the Suroy Suroy's third day itinerary, January 25, 2024. (JJL)