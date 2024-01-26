Tabogon delights wow Suroy Suroy Sugbo participants

TABOGONON'S talents, aside from the gastronomic experience, have delighted the participants of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo.

Tabogon was the second stop of the third day itinerary of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo northern escapade 2024.

With the venue near the sea at Paseo Tabogon, participants found themselves enjoying the fresh sea breeze while listening to Marielle Montellano, a Tabogon native who won ABS-CBN's Tawag ng Tanghalan in 2023.

One of the highlights in Tabogon visit also was the 21-year-old Carlo Inoc, who demonstrated his artistic prowess by depicting Tabogon's marine life richness on the wall of Paseo Tabogon.