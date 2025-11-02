Tabogon farmers, fisherfolk told to secure crops, livestock ahead of ‘Tino’

FARMERS and fisherfolk in Tabogon, Cebu have been advised to take precautionary measures as Severe Tropical Storm Tino approaches.

Mayor Francis Salimbangon, through the Municipal Agriculture Office, issued a directive on Sunday, November 2, 2025, urging the agricultural sector to protect their goods, animals, and equipment from potential damage.

Farmers were told to harvest remaining crops such as corn and vegetables and keep them in safe, dry areas away from animals. Livestock owners were also encouraged to move animals to elevated locations and ensure an adequate supply of food and water.

Fisherfolk were instructed to reinforce fish cages and ponds, monitor fish stocks, and avoid going out to sea once weather conditions worsen.

Authorities reminded residents to rely only on official updates from the LGU, MDRRMO, and Pagasa, and to ignore unverified information that could cause panic. (DPC)