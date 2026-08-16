Tabogon halts parish logistics after priest preaches debt claims

THE Tabogon Municipal Government will cut off all logistical support and assistance to the local parish following the alleged spread of unverified claims by a parish priest over an alleged P6-million fuel debt and disputed water delivery services.

According to a statement posted on the Tabogon Public Information Facebook page on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, the decision stems from statements made by a parish priest during a mass, accusing the Municipal Government of accumulating a P6-million fuel debt and failing to fulfill a complete water delivery request.

“Due to these incidents and the continued spread of untrue information against the Tabogon LGU (local government unit), the LGU announces that it will stop providing assistance, support, or any form of logistical assistance to the parish,” the statement said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The statement noted that town officials learned of statements made by the priest during the mass regarding municipal fuel accounts and water delivery services to the parish.

“It has come to the attention of LGU Tabogon the statements made by a priest heard during the Sunday mass on Aug. 16, 2026, regarding the alleged P6-million fuel/diesel debt of LGU Tabogon and the water delivery to the parish of Tabogon,” the statement said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Debt claims refuted

In an official statement, the Municipal Government refuted the debt claims, citing billing and financial records.

“The information that the LGU has a P6-million outstanding debt for diesel/fuel is false and fake news. Based on current billing and financial records, the actual outstanding obligation is far from that amount,” the statement said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The Municipality said that despite rising fuel costs and an ongoing oil crisis, it continues to regulate fuel purchases and settle supplier accounts under standard operating procedures.

Regarding the water delivery, the LGU explained that while the parish requested 50 barrels of water, only 20 barrels were delivered because of transport capacity limits.

Tabogon added that it asked the parish for a small fuel contribution for the tanker because of tight municipal fuel supplies and competing service priorities.

Repeated misinformation

While affirming respect for religious leaders, municipal officials pointed out that inaccurate claims regarding local government operations have been preached from the pulpit often.

“However, this is not the first time that statements mentioned or preached regarding the LGU and its officials were inaccurate with the true information,” the statement said in a mix of Cebuano and English. “With every request and need of the parish, the Tabogon LGU and its officials never turned them down.”

Tabogon urged the public to verify claims using official records before sharing unverified statements concerning public funds and resources. / CDF