Tabuelan still rebuilding nearly a year after quake

EIGHT daycare centers damaged by the Sept. 30, 2025 earthquake will be repaired using P6 million of the P10 million financial assistance granted by the Cebu Provincial Government to Tabuelan.

The rest of the aid will be used to repair the municipal food park, evacuation center and birthing center, which were also damaged by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

Tabuelan was among more than 10 local government units in northern Cebu affected by magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025. The epicenter was located about 19 kilometers northeast of Bogo City.

Mayor Rex Casiano Gerona said the Municipal Government has been repairing damaged facilities in stages because of limited funds.

The town’s food park will receive P2 million, while P1 million each will be used for repairs to the town’s main evacuation center and municipal birthing center.

“Ang nadawat from national nga financial, amo lang gihinayhinay og repair. Dili financially equipped ang among munisipyo (We are using the financial assistance received from the National Government to carry out repairs little by little. Our municipality is not financially equipped),” Gerona said.

Asked about the total cost of damage caused by the

earthquake, Gerona said he could not provide an exact amount. Repairs have been undertaken in stages as funds become available.

Building damage

Engineers inspected public buildings after the earthquake and found surface cracks in several offices at the Tabuelan Municipal Hall and its annex building.

Damaged walls were repaired and repainted. Structural assessments, however, found that the buildings’ main load-bearing components remained intact.

“The support posts and beams were not damaged. Only the walls were affected,” Gerona said in Cebuano.

Health facilities

Gerona said the Municipal Government is also pursuing Philhealth accreditation for several health facilities.

The town’s reopened polyclinic, which Gerona said recently served about 300 patients in one day, is being prepared for accreditation as a primary care facility under Philhealth’s Yaman ng Kalusugan Program.

Provincial engineering teams have also surveyed three badly damaged health centers in Barangays Maravilla, Kantubaon and Bongon in preparation for rehabilitation.

The Municipal Government is also repairing damaged road sections and restoring public water systems affected by the earthquake. Work on parts of the local road network is also continuing.

“Little by little, the town has been able to get back on its feet,” he said. / CDF