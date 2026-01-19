Tabuena eyes another TCC Invit’l diadem

MANILA – Miguel Tabuena will showcase his world-class skills in this year’s P6-million The Country Club (TCC) Invitational in Santa Rosa City, Laguna, starting Jan. 27, 2026.

Despite falling short of a spot in the lucrative LIV Golf League, Tabuena’s strong finish in the 2025 LIV Golf Promotions proved his maturity to compete at the highest level.

Competing in the 72-hole TCC are past champions and the top 30 finishers from the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) Order of Merit.

Serving as the traditional kick-off of every PGT season, the three-leg TCC Invitational is the richest event in local golf, with every stop guaranteed at least P2 million in total prizes.

Tabuena, the 2017 champion, is coming off a stellar campaign on the Asian Tour International Series, where he finished third in the Order of Merit.

He nearly pulled off back-to-back victories in 2018, but was denied by Korean-American Micah Shin, who edged him by a single stroke to become the first non-Filipino champion of the PGT flagship tournament.

Dutchman Guido van der Valk claimed consecutive titles in 2020 and in post-pandemic 2023.

Veteran Tony Lascuña added his second TCC crown in 2024, while Korean Gwon Minwook spoiled van der Valk’s three-peat bid with a sudden-death victory in 2025.

Also eyeing a first TCC Invitational win are local aces led by 2025 Match Play Championship winner Keanu Jahns, Fidel Concepcion, Rupert Zaragosa, Reymon Jaraula, and Clyde Mondilla. / PNA