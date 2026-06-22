Tacloban students shot; 3 dead, 7 hurt

A SHOOTING inside a public high school in Tacloban City on Monday morning, June 22, 2026, left three students dead and seven others wounded, throwing a spotlight on campus security and school bullying. The tragedy triggered immediate nationwide calls for tighter institutional safety.

The attack occurred around 9 a.m. inside a Grade 9 classroom at San Jose National High School in Barangay San Jose. Authorities arrested two Grade 9 suspects, aged 14 and 15, who allegedly used a Glock pistol and a .38 revolver to indiscriminately shoot classmates.

Investigators are examining whether long-term bullying drove the minors to launch the attack. Police Regional Office 8 Director Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy said the suspects may have faced ongoing harassment for years.

Bullying as motive

“Parang na-bully rin daw ito since Grade 7 at ongoing pa ‘yung interview natin together with DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) at mga teachers and school officials,” Capoy said.

(It seems they were also bullied since Grade 7, and our interview is ongoing alongside the Department of Social Welfare and Development, teachers, and school officials.)

Campus security lapses

A major vulnerability was a severe shortage of security personnel; the campus features multiple entry points but was staffed by only a single guard who was inside the guardhouse during the shooting. The minor suspects remain in police custody pending turnover to the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

National agency response

The Department of Education (DepEd) classified the incident as a “high-alert situation,” mobilizing officials and partnering with DSWD to provide psychosocial services. DepEd 8 Director Salustiano Jimenez said student and personnel safety remains their highest priority.

“We defer to the Philippine National Police (PNP) regarding the details of the incident and the ongoing investigation,” Jimenez said, adding, “The safety, security and well-being of our learners and personnel remain our highest priority.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed deep sadness over the tragedy and ordered a comprehensive investigation, while Palace officials directed authorities to reinforce safety measures nationwide.

Systemic security reforms

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered a full probe to trace the firearms’ origins. To prevent future incidents, police recommend that schools collaborate with local units, enforce stricter guard protocols, and adhere strictly to Republic Act (RA) 10627, or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013.

Under RA 10627, all elementary and secondary schools in the Philippines are legally mandated to adopt policies to prevent, investigate and address bullying, which encompasses severe physical, verbal, emotional, or cyber harassment. Education Secretary Sonny Angara has previously warned that bullying remains a persistent crisis that severely damages student well-being, drives up absenteeism and increases dropout rates. As the investigation in Tacloban continues, the tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the challenges schools face in ensuring both physical safety and student welfare. / TPM, ROR, LRM