Taduran beats Spanish foe, remains IBF world champ

FILIPINO boxer Pedro Taduran successfully defended his International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight world championship after defeating Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision in their 12-round bout on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

All three judges scored the fight in favor of the Filipino southpaw, with one judge awarding Taduran a perfect 120-108 scorecard, while the other two both had it 115-113.

The 30-year-old pride of Libon, Albay, remains the lone Filipino world champion in boxing today, while handing the Spaniard Moreno the first loss of his professional career.

He became the lone Filipino world champion after Melvin Jerusalem lost his World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight belt to Siyakholwa Kuse on May 16 in South Africa.

Taduran’s professional record improved to 21-4-1, marking his fourth consecutive successful title defense, while Moreno suffered a stinging first loss, dropping to 16-1.

In professional boxing, a fighter is universally recognized as world champion when holding one of the four major sanctioning bodies: the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, IBF, and World Boxing Organization. / RSC