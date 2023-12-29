Taduran outclasses Amparo, becomes IBF No. 1 challenger

FORMER world champion Pedro Taduran got his career back on track after a convincing unanimous decision victory over hometown bet Jake Amparo in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight title eliminator in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XIII” at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium on Dec. 28, 2023.

Taduran proved that he’s still a world-class talent after he dominated Amparo, a fast-rising prospect from the PMI Bohol Boxing Gym, in 12 rounds.

The 27-year-old Taduran was relentless and swarmed Amparo with his heavy hands.

Taduran was at his best when he pinned Amparo on the ropes and unleashed his combinations.

The 26-year-old Amparo adjusted in the later rounds by attacking and moving out of harm’s way. However, it wasn’t enough to get him the nod of the judges.

Judge Jonathan Davis scored it 119-109, judge Nobuto Ikehara had a score of 118-110 and judge Sanong Uomim saw it a bit closer at 116-112.

Taduran is now the mandatory challenger of current IBF minimumweight king Ginjiro Shigeoka.

Taduran improved to 16-4-1 with 12 knockouts, while Amparo dropped to 14-5-1 with three knockouts.

“Now I’m the No. 1 challenger for the IBF minimumweight belt, I’ll do my best to win back the title that I once held,” Taduran said.

Taduran held the IBF minimumweight belt for a brief moment after winning the belt in 2019. He lost his title in 2021 to fellow Filipino Rene Mark Cuarto in 2021.

“I was very hungry. I trained really hard for this fight. I knew that was not an easy fight,” said Taduran.

Despite his ward’s defeat, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot was satisfied because of how exciting and good the fight was.

“That was a very good fight. Both fighters poured their hearts out,” he said. “Even though our boxer, Jake, didn’t win it, I’m still happy because it will still be a Filipino that will be the mandatory challenger.”

In the two other main featured bouts, Gerwin Asilo (8-0, 3 KOs) bagged the WBO Asia-Pacific bantamweight strap with a unanimous decision win over Aljum Pelecio (11-3, 7 KOs), while Joseph Sumabong (6-0, 3 KOs) won by unanimous decision over Erson Trinidad (6-4-1, 3 KOs) to claim the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian minimumweight belt.

In the undercard, Brix Piala (8-1, 3 KOs) scored a second round technical knockout over experienced Jhunriel Ramonal (17-12-6, 10 KOs). Angilou Dalogdog (10-0, 3 KOs) stopped Roland Jay Biendima (17-15-1, 10 KOs) at the break before the fourth round due to a cut above his left eye. Brix’s brother Rodex Piala (10-0, 1 KO) dominated last-minute replacement Marjhun Tabamo (10-21-4, 2 KOs) by a one-sided unanimous decision; Jhunrille Castino (14-4, 4 KOs) beat journeyman Ryan Ray Ponteras (23-23-3, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision; April Jay Abne (14-1, 6 KOs) defeated Ariston Aton (9-10, 5 KOs) by a convincing unanimous decision; Richard Laspoña (3-0, 2 KO) made quick work of Raffy Chavit (2-1, 1 KO) and stopped him in the opening round, and Sugarey Leonard Pores (3-0, 2 KOs) outclassed Adrian Dulayba (2-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision.