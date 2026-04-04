Taduran retains belt, Pacquiao Jr. wins first pro bout

PEDRO Taduran demolished Mexican foe Perez Alvarez with a seventh-round TKO win to retain the International Boxing Federation minimumweight championship, while Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. registered his first pro victory at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California, on Saturday, April 4, 2026 (PH time).

Taduran first sent Alvarez to the canvas after a body shot in the fourth round. The latter was able to beat the count, but the Filipino fighter smelled blood.

The Mexican was down again in the fourth round and later on in the sixth round.

It was in the seventh round that spelled doom for Alvarez, as Taduran stopped him with another body shot. The Mexican was able to stand before the count of 10, but referee Thomas Taylor called off the fight.

Taduran improved to 20-4-1with 14 KOs, while Alvarez dropped to 16-2.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao Jr. registered his first pro win, scoring a second-round stoppage of Darrick Gates in their lightweight fight in the same venue.

Pacquiao Jr., the eldest son of legendary boxer Manny, sent Gates to the canvas for a second round to seal the win.

It was the first pro career win for the younger Pacquiao as he had to settle for a majority draw in his debut fight against Brendan Lally last year. / EKA