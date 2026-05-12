Taduran-Zhu IBF title fight eyed for Cebu

CHAO Sy International Promotions and Chinese boxing outfit Fistco Boxing Promotions are working together to bring the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight title fight between defending champion Pedro Taduran and Chinese challenger Dianxing Zhu to Cebu.

“I have already told my Chinese counterparts that by May 26, we have to give them an offer. The venue could be in Cebu, China, or even Japan. But there is a huge chance that the world title fight will be held here in Cebu because they are very strict there in China,” said Chao Sy International Promotions head Lorenzo “Chao” Sy.

Sy and Fistco Boxing Promotions earlier agreed to co-promote another boxing event. They worked hand in hand in staging “Fist of Fury X - The Eliminator” last Saturday, May 9, 2026, which was headlined by the IBF minimumweight world title eliminator between Zhu and hometown bet Ian Abne.

Zhu defeated Abne by unanimous decision after a grueling 12-round battle, earning the right to become Taduran’s mandatory challenger.

Taduran, who was at ringside during the fight, has already expressed his willingness to face Zhu. However, his top option remains a unification bout against World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo.

The last time Cebu hosted a world title fight was in 2017, when Milan Melindo fought Hekkie Budler for the IBF light-flyweight crown at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

“I’m reviving boxing in Cebu and I don’t want to fail. I don’t want to waste the work that I have put into it. I really want to promote exciting fights,” Sy said.

Aside from bringing a world title fight to Cebu, Sy also has plans to stage boxing events outside the city, particularly in Toledo City and Bohol. / EKA