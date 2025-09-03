Tae Won Ha, Jahns share ICTSI Bacolod top spot

BACOLOD – Under the blazing Bacolod sun, Korean Tae Won Ha and Keanu Jahns delivered stunning rounds to seize joint leadership at the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge! on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

Ha carded a bogey-free 64, while Jahns fired 65, both sitting at eight-under 132 after 36 holes at the Bacolod Golf & Country Club.

Ha, 21, dazzled with precise approach shots, clutch birdies, and a spectacular eagle on the par-5 15th. “My game feel is the same as yesterday, but my putting and luck were better,” he said, riding the wave of momentum after steady finishes earlier in the season.

Jahns, 29, showed why he’s a contender in any condition — six birdies and a bold eagle on No. 15 kept him in the mix for back-to-back PGT wins.

Former leaders weren’t done yet: Aidric Chan faltered with a costly double-bogey on the 7th but stayed just one shot behind at 133. Fidel Concepcion (66) sits solo fourth at 134, while Marvin Dumandan, Josh Jorge, Carl Corpus, and defending champion Reymon Jaraula all remain in contention.

Meanwhile, Korea’s Seo Yun Kim is on the verge of a breakthrough on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

After 36 holes, Kim sits atop the leaderboard with a six-stroke lead, posting a bogey-free 66 in Round 1 and a composed 68 in Round 2 for a tournament total of 134 (-6).

The tight, tree-lined Binitin layout has tested every competitor, but Kim’s precision, consistency, and killer short game have kept her in control — even under Bacolod’s blazing heat. Having endured six runner-up finishes in three LPGT seasons, she’s now poised for her first victory, potentially wire-to-wire.

“I don’t want to lose this one,” Kim said with quiet determination. “No expectations, but I think I can make it this time.”

Trailing her are Pauline del Rosario, Florence Bisera, Sarah Ababa, and defending champion Daniella Uy, all at even-par 140, keeping the pressure on but facing an uphill battle to catch Kim.

Thursday’s final round promises fireworks as the locals try to mount a challenge — but Kim’s focus is simple: play smart, stay calm, and let her game speak for itself. / GOLF PINOY DOTCOM