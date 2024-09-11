Taft Properties launches ‘SPOT ON’ Property Fair with cutting-edge tech, exclusive deals

Taft Properties kicked off its “SPOT ON” Property Fair on September 7, 2024, at the Taft East Gate Showroom. The week-long event began with the unveiling of the company’s new website, which features its latest chatbot, TYRA (Taft Your Reliable Assistant), and its unique TED system. The event featured Taft Properties’ groundbreaking VR (Virtual Reality) property experience, allowing immersive exploration of all four real estate projects and developments. This pioneering use of advanced technology sets Taft Properties apart as the first in Cebu to offer a distinctive and interactive experience for both existing and prospective clients.

The Taft Properties East Gate Showroom at Cardinal Rosales Avenue, Cebu City, is open to the public from September 7 to 14, 2024. Don’t miss out on the various activities Taft Properties has in store throughout the week, including a digital art session, and insightful talks from industry experts.