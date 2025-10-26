Tagacanao loses crown

REYMART Tagacanao suffered his first career defeat after losing to unbeaten Japanese fighter Ayamu Sano in a title defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super-flyweight title Saturday night, Oct. 25, 2025, at the Bishkek Arena in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Sano used his long frame to his advantage and beat Tagacanao to the punch. He outworked Tagacanao for 12 rounds and got the nod of all three judges.

Japanese judge Katsuhiko Nakamura saw the fight a bit closer with a score of 117-111, Thai judge Chalerm Prayadsab had a wide scoreline at 119-109, while Japanese judge Koji Tanaka didn’t give Tagacanao a single round and scored it 120-108.

The 26-year-old Tagacanao fell to 11-1 with nine knockouts, while Sano remained undefeated at 11-0-1 with five knockouts.

Meanwhile, three-division world champion Johnriel Casimero suffered a huge setback in his career at 36 years old after losing to Kyonosuke Kameda via a lopsided unanimous decision.

Judge Mark Leong scored the bout 98-92, judge Daniel Liao had it at a wider margin at 99-92, and judge Nakamura saw it 97-93 in favor of Kameda.

It was Casimero’s first fight under his new promoter, Kameda Promotions.

The loss will most likely derail any potential matchup between Casimero and Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

Casimero dropped to 34-5-1 with 23 knockouts, while Kameda improved to 16-5-2 with nine knockouts.

In another bout on the same card, Kenneth Rapista also absorbed his first career loss. He fell to Japan’s Hayate Hanada by unanimous decision in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) Youth super-flyweight title bout.

The judges scored the fight 98-92, 96-94, and 98-92.

Rapista slipped to 7-1 with six knockouts, while Hanada is now 5-1-1 with two knockouts. / EKA