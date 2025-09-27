Tagancanao defends belt vs Sano

WORLD Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight champion Reymart Tagancanao defends his belt against undefeated Japanese prospect Ayamu Sano on Oct. 25, 2025, in Kyrgyzstan.

“This is big test for Reymart. This is an opportunity that will put him to the next level of his boxing career,” renowned Cebuano trainer Edito Villamor, who trains Tagacanao, told SunStar Cebu.

Tagacanao will be fighting outside of the country for the first time in his three-year pro career.

Tagacanao won the WBA Asia title last year after stopping Indonesian Hamson Lamandau in the sixth round in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. The Carcar, Cebu native successfully defended his belt with an eighth-round knockout of Thai veteran Phai Pharob later that year, also in Tagbilaran City.

Tagacanao has only fought once this year. It was a second-round stoppage of experienced Jaysever Abceded last June in Bohol.

Tagacanao is ranked No. 14 by the WBA.

Like Tagacanao, the 22-year-old Sano has been making waves in the local boxing scene in Japan. He too will be fighting outside of his country for the first time.

Sano, who turned pro in 2021, had a career breakthrough last year. He became the World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth super flyweight champion after a dominant unanimous decision victory over Pinoy pug Yeroge Gura in Japan.

Sano has also fought just once this year, a fourth-round technical knockout of Thai Nattapong Jankaew in Japan.

“He (Tagacanao) needs to fight his type of fight. He needs to be positive on top of the ring and dominate every round. He needs to show everyone that he is the champion,” said Villamor.

Tagacanao boasts an unblemished record of 11-0 with nine knockouts, while Sano is as impressive a slate of 10-0-1 with five knockouts. / EKA