Tagaytay welcomes Asian tilt

MANILA – The Tagaytay City government is grateful for hosting the 10th Aero Gymnastics Asian Championships presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Mayor Brent Tolentino thanked PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio and Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion for choosing Tagaytay.

“It helps us to raise our profile as a tourist destination, especially with foreigners. This is why we have been pushing strongly for sport tourism because we have world-class facilities and amenities to go with it,” said the mayor, who is also the son of Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, in a news release Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

He cited the UCI-certified Tagaytay CT Velodrome, the current site of the meet organized by the GAP and sanctioned by the Asian Gymnastics Union, and the Tagaytay Combat Center as two of the modern sports arenas the picturesque city south of Manila has to offer.

“We want to highlight these competition arenas as available venues for both top local and international events because staging them here is a major boost to our economy and our businesses,” the mayor said.

“During Tagaytay’s lean months, having sports events such as these also provide opportunities for our establishments and local industries so this (Asian meet) is a godsend,” he added.

Gregorio said this was the reason why selecting Tagaytay City as the site of the 10th Aero Gymnastics Asian Championships was a “no-brainer.”

“For one, who does not want to go to Tagaytay because of its accessibility to Metro Manila, a tourist’s haven where one can relax, renew, and enjoy the beautiful scenery,” Gregorio said.

“It also gives us the opportunity for our foreign visitors to sample a different ambiance outside of the Big City while providing opportunities for those engaged in the Tagaytay tourism industry. This is a win-win situation for all,” he added.

The preliminaries in individual men and women, groups, mixed pair, trio, aerobic dance and aerobic steps across the senior (18-year-old and above), junior (15 to 17 years old), and youth (12 to 14 years old) began Wednesday. Some of the finals are set for Thursday morning and afternoon. / PNA