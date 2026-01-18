Tagbilaran, Toledo emerged winners in Sinulog Grand Parade 2026

TAGBILIRAN City, Bohol and Toledo City, Cebu emerged as top winners in the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Tagbilaran City and Toledo City were declared champions in the Sinulog-Based and Free interpretation categories, respectively, impressing judges and spectators with its powerful choreography, vibrant costumes, and faithful interpretation of devotion to the Señor Santo Niño.

Meanwhile, Toledo City claimed the top spot in the Street Dancing competition, captivating the crowd with its energetic performance, synchronized movements, and strong cultural narrative showcased along the parade route.

Here’s the full list of Sinulog 2025 winners:

Best in Ritual Showdown (Free Interpretation):

Champion - Toledo City (P3 million)

2nd place - Province of Cotabato (P2 million)

3rd place - Hudyaka sa Bais (P1,500,000)

4th place - Lambo Mabolo (P1 million)

5th place - Tribu Carmenanon (P750,000)

Best in Ritual Showdown (Sinulog-Based):

Champion - Tagbilaran City (P3 million)

2nd place - Dumanjug (P2 million)

3rd place - Carcar City (P1,500,000)

4th place - Banay Labangon (P1 million)

5th place - Mandaue City (P750,000)

Best in Street Dancing

1st place - Toledo City (P1 million)

2nd place - Carcar City (P700,000)

3rd place - Kalivungan Festival, Province of Cotabato (P500,000)

4th place - Lumad Basakanon (P300,000)

5th place - Hudyaka sa Bais (P200,000)

Best in Costume (Sinulog-based) - Banay Labangon (P100,000)

Best in Costume (Free Interpretation) - Toledo City (P100,000)

Best in Musicality (Sinulog-Based)

1st - Tagbilaran City

2nd - Banauan Cultural Group, Barangay Guadalupe

3rd - Banay Labangon

4th - Carcar City

5th - Maria Clara L. Lobregat NHS, Zamboanga City

Best in Musicality (Free Interpretation)

1st - Toledo City

2nd - Hudyaka sa Bais

3rd - Province of Cotabato

4th - Tribu Carmenanon

5th - Lumad Basakanon

The Sinulog Grand Parade 2026 featured 40 contingents, including guest performers, puppeteers, higantes, and floats, drawing thousands of spectators to Cebu City’s streets and the grandstand at the sports complex.

The annual celebration, considered the grandest festival in the country, highlights both religious devotion and cultural artistry in honor of the Santo Niño. (CLC)