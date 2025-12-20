Tagle: Heart first, not gifts

CARDINAL Luis Antonio Tagle has called on the Catholic faithful to look beyond the material frenzy of the holiday season, urging them to view the tradition of Simbang Gabi as a spiritual pilgrimage rather than a social obligation.

Addressing a massive gathering of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at St. Joseph’s Church in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 17, 2025, the Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization emphasized that the nine-day dawn Mass novena represents a journey of faith alongside Mary and Joseph.

A journey of faith

“This is not just a ritual. It is a spirituality,” Cardinal Tagle stated during his homily. “We journey with our beloved Mother,” Tagle said in a report from the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.

The Cardinal was joined by high-ranking Church officials, including Archbishop Christophe El-Kassis, the apostolic nuncio to the United Arab Emirates, and Bishop Paolo Martinelli of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia. The Abu Dhabi service followed a massive outdoor Mass in Dubai earlier that Tuesday, Dec. 16, which drew more than 30,000 worshippers to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Readiness beyond planning

While acknowledging the cultural importance of shopping, travel, and festive meals in building community, Tagle challenged the congregation to reflect on the biblical origins of Christmas. He noted that, by worldly standards, Mary and Joseph were largely “unprepared” for the birth of Jesus, facing fear, legal dilemmas, and deep uncertainty.

Tagle highlighted St. Joseph’s role as a man of quiet obedience whose “preparation” was rooted in his heart rather than a logistical plan.

“Joseph was a just man,” Tagle said. “He trusted Mary enough that he did not want to subject her to shame.” He added that upon receiving the angel’s message, Joseph acted immediately: “After getting the visit of the angel and the truth, he woke up and took Mary as his wife,” Tagle said. “That was the preparation of Joseph — the preparation of a heart of faith.”

Comfort for the displaced

The Cardinal’s message carried specific weight for the thousands of migrants in attendance. He drew parallels between the unexpected hardships of the Holy Family and the lives of OFWs, which are often marked by sacrifice and unplanned challenges.

“There are many events in our lives that we are not prepared for,” Tagle observed. “You may be unprepared for a specific thing, but you are prepared to do God’s will.”

A call to reconciliation

The former Archbishop of Manila concluded by urging the faithful to use Advent as a season for healing broken relationships and practicing mercy toward the marginalized. He shared a poignant memory of celebrating Simbang Gabi in a Philippine prison, where an inmate told him that despite a life of uncertainty, “there’s only one thing sure: Jesus loves me.”

According to Tagle, internalizing that certainty is the true essence of being ready for Christmas. / MVG