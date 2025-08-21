Taiheiyo breaks ground for new office in San Fernando

TAIHEIYO Cement Philippines Inc. (TCPI) is set to strengthen its operations and deepen its community partnerships with the construction of a new Administration Office at its San Fernando plant complex.

Expected to be completed by March 2026, the project is designed to improve workplace efficiency while providing a venue for community engagement programs.

In a statement, TCPI president and chief executive Takashi Miyashita said the new building will centralize all departments under one roof, making work more productive and collaborative. It will also house a conference hall that can accommodate over 400 people, envisioned to host activities such as scholarship ceremonies and health worker seminars.

“This project reflects our long-term vision for growth, anchored on safety, innovation, and partnership with the community,” Miyashita said during the Safety Blessing Ceremony, which marked the start of construction.

San Fernando Mayor Mytha Ann Canoy lauded the initiative, calling it a “powerful symbol” of how businesses and communities can grow together. “Taiheiyo does not simply build structures — it builds trust, opportunity, and community,” she said.

The facility will be built in partnership with CCT Constructors Corp. (CCTCC), a subsidiary of Japan’s Toyo Construction. CCTCC president Kaname Futaki said the project merges Filipino skills with Japanese quality, pledging timely completion with high safety standards. / KOC