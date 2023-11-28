Taiheiyo, SEDC help realize 3 infra projects

A NEW health center, a concreted road, and a repaired motorway in two hinterland villages of San Fernando town, southern Cebu have recently been realized and inaugurated this year.

The Municipality of San Fernando pursued these projects with assistance from Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc. (TCPI) and Solid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC).

Mayor Mytha Ann Canoy, along with some municipal and barangay officials, inaugurated the projects one after the other with TCPI and SEDC officials joining them and community residents as witnesses.

Cabatbatan Barangay Captain Tomas Baclaan and fellow Cabatbatan officials joined Canoy when she cut the ribbon to open in Sitio Datag a new road and, with municipal health officer Dr. Alfredo Manugas VI, the new health station.

San Agustin de Hippo parish moderator Fr. Cherish Chester D. Serana blessed the two new projects for which TCPI donated 500 bags of Grand Portland Cement for the paved road, while SEDC donated the lot where the health station now stands.

Road in Magsico

In Barangay Magsico, officials of TCPI and SEDC witnessed the ribbon-cutting ceremony of another newly concreted road that TCPI had provided with 500 bags of Grand Pozzolan Cement.

Administration manager Moises B. Tañola represented TCPI in Cabatbatan with Efren Labrado, community relations officer, and Brijade May L. Navasquez of the community and general affairs, while community relations officer Gines Boltron represented SEDC with his assistants Zeny Tapuyao and Monette Olmoguez.

In Magsico, Barangay Captain Mario Sebial and fellow village officials joined the mayor and some councilors in opening the road, also with TCPI human resources manager Vanessa Bongcawil and Mitzie Carin, SEDC human resource and administration division manager.