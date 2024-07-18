Taiheiyo’s new production line to boost cement, clinker production

A NEW production line that is set to produce three million tons of cement per year was inaugurated by Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc. (TCPI) in San Fernando, Cebu on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

It was also expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 10 percent in clinker production.

Cement and clinker are not the same material. Cement is a binding material used in construction, while clinker is primarily used to produce cement.

San Fernando Mayor Mytha Ann Canoy said the new facility will usher in more jobs in the town, with it expected to generate 2,000 new jobs.

The capacity will also increase from 2,500 tons of clinker produced per day to 6,000 tons, or three million tons of cement a year.

The inauguration on Thursday was attended by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, and officials of TCPI. (CDF)