Taiwan banks on Filipino travelers for growth

TAIWAN is intensifying its tourism promotion efforts in the Philippines as Filipino visitor arrivals reached a record high of 627,000 last year, making the Philippines Taiwan’s top source market in Southeast Asia.

Cindy Chen, director of Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Manila/Bangkok Office of the Taiwan Tourism Administration, said the agency brought 28 tourism industry partners from Taiwan to Cebu for a business-to-business (B2B) matching event with Philippine travel agencies. The delegation included representatives from hotels, leisure farms, theme parks and travel companies.

Annual workshop

The Cebu leg followed a stop in Manila and forms part of an annual tourism workshop aimed at strengthening travel partnerships and attracting more Filipino visitors to Taiwan.

“This is an annual workshop because every year we bring delegations from Taiwan, including hotels, leisure farms, theme parks and travel agents, and invite local Philippine travel agents for one-on-one business matching,” Chen said.

The event also promoted Taiwan’s “Taiwan – Waves of Wonder” tourism campaign and its “Taiwan 100 Ways” initiative, which encourages travelers to create personalized travel experiences based on their interests.

Under the campaign, Taiwan highlights six tourism pillars: food, nature, vitality, romance, culture and leisure. For the Philippine market, Chen said promotions are focused mainly on food, culture and leisure experiences.

“Everyone can experience Taiwan differently based on what they love, whether it’s food, culture or nature. We encourage travelers to create their own unique journey and enjoy Taiwan in their own way,” she said.

PH visitors

Taiwan recorded around 627,000 visitor arrivals from the Philippines in 2025, up about 30 percent from the previous year. Chen attributed the growth largely to Taiwan’s visa-free entry policy for Filipino travelers, as well as strong air connectivity between the two destinations.

The Philippines and Taiwan are connected by about 130 flights weekly, including direct flights from Cebu. Travel time between the two destinations is less than two hours.

“The visa-free policy is a major factor because it makes travel more accessible and convenient,” said Chen.

Data from the first quarter of 2026 also showed continued growth. From January to March, around 210,000 Filipinos visited Taiwan, nearly 43 percent higher than the same period in 2025.

Short-haul leisure trips

Chen said most Filipino visitors stay for four to five days, reflecting the growing popularity of short-haul leisure trips. They also noted an increase in independent or do-it-yourself (DIY) travelers, supported by Taiwan’s extensive transportation network.

Despite concerns over rising airline fuel costs linked to tensions in the Middle East, Chen said Filipino travel demand remains strong.

“Based on our data, arrivals are still increasing. There may be some impact, but it is limited for now because the Philippine market is largely a short-haul market,” she said.

Filipino travelers can enter Taiwan visa-free for up to 14 days until July 2026, while the Philippines has granted Taiwanese visitors 14-day visa-free entry since July 1, 2025. Both governments have yet to announce whether the reciprocal visa-free arrangement will be extended beyond its current term.

Chen expressed optimism that the positive response to the visa-free arrangement could support its continuation, although any extension remains subject to decisions by relevant government authorities. / KOC