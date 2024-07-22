Taiwan tourism workshop in Cebu bolsters PH-Taiwan travel ties

THE 2024 Taiwan Tourism Workshop brought the spirit of Taiwanese tourism to Cebu, featuring top travel partners and operators to strengthen tourism ties between Taiwan and the Philippines through presentations, product showcases and cultural performances. The event took place on July 17 at Radisson Blu Cebu.

The workshop began with a Travel Mart, providing a platform for attendees to explore travel opportunities and partnerships with more than 20 designated tables for Taiwan’s travel affiliates and tour specialists. After attendees participated in name card exchanges, brochure sharing and connecting via social media, they were given the opportunity to engage in popular activities from Taiwan. These included canvas bag screen printing by Oneing Studio, forming small animals from rush grass by Sunny Rush Studio and vintage fan painting by Simbalion Art Studio.

Following this, there was a key presentation on the Taiwan Tourism Partnership and Boost Project by the Taiwan Tourism Administration, Bangkok Office. Additionally, the Taiwan Tourism Administration recently launched its new brand, “TAIWAN – Waves of Wonder.” This initiative features wave-like designs that highlight seasonal travel in Taiwan, supported by a short film and promotional song.

“Our government already officially announced that the Taiwan Visa-free program is extended for one more year until July 2025,” said Cindy Chen, Director of Taiwan Tourism Administration, Bangkok Office.

A series of tourism product presentations followed that featured notable participants, such as Alishan National Scenic Area Headquarters, Taichung City Government, China Airlines, EVA Air, STARLUX Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific Air and AirAsia. “Before Covid-19, the Filipinos’ visitor numbers to Taiwan were increasing steadily and after Covid-19, last year, we received 250,000 visitors and the number is coming back to about 70 percent of pre-pandemic level,” said Chen.

Adding a touch of cultural flair, the Hoyi Dance Crew performed during the opening show. The workshop also featured remarks by distinguished guests Sophia P.F. Chi, acting director of the Press Division of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines.

Taiwan remains a major tourism destination globally, especially for Filipinos. Its appeal lies in diverse attractions, such as delectable cuisine, culinary exhibitions, vibrant shopping districts, rich cultural experiences, rejuvenating hot springs and thrilling adventures. Notably, Taiwan’s Cyclism Tourism Festival is a significant draw for adventure enthusiasts, offering scenic cycling routes and events that showcase the country’s beautiful landscapes and promote eco-friendly tourism.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your time and effort to assist everyone to their success. I’m glad that our government has this warm welcome and meaningful connection to become closer and closer. Our government just announced the Visa-free treatment privilege to extend to Philippine passport holders,” said Chi.