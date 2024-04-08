Taiwanese nabbed for assaulting trans woman after 'threesome'

A TAIWANESE national was arrested after allegedly assaulting a trans woman inside a motel in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Sunday morning, April 7, 2024.

The trans woman, Maricar (real name withheld), suffered a cut in her left eye after the 32-year-old suspect allegedly hit her with a phone.

Maricar, 29, said she and her friend, Yassi, who is 27, and another trans woman, have filed charges of slight physical injuries against the suspect. The Taiwanese national plans to file countercharges, alleging the trans women misled him about their gender identities and attempted extortion.

Before the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m., Maricar said it was Yassi who met the suspect through the dating app Tinder.

Since the suspect reportedly wanted to engage in a threesome, Yassi invited Maricar to join them at the mall where they met. The three individuals later agreed to check into a motel.

In his version of the incident, the suspect told reporters that the two trans women presented themselves as biological women.

He claimed that upon learning they shared the same anatomy, he was disgusted and decided to leave the room.

Maricar and Yassi allegedly prevented him from leaving unless he paid them P10,000 each. The suspect refused, saying he did not have that amount of money.

The trans women allegedly attempted to take his wallet and smartphone to transfer money, but he resisted.

When he tried to leave the room again, the trans women allegedly blocked him. He claimed he pushed Maricar in self-defense, causing her to fall and hit her head on the table.

Maricar and Yassi allegedly retaliated by pushing the suspect down the stairs, resulting in injuries to his feet and hands.

Maricar reportedly demanded P100,000 in compensation from the Taiwanese national.

Maricar's story

In a separate interview, Maricar and Yassi denied the suspect's claims, asserting he was fully aware they were trans women.

Maricar, who has undergone gender-affirming surgery, said the suspect offered them P10,000 each.

After their sexual encounter, Maricar claims the suspect suddenly became violent and struck her with his phone, causing her to faint.

She said the suspect's injuries were self-inflicted when he fell down the stairs.

Maricar expressed disappointment with the motel management for failing to assist her despite her injuries.

The Cebu City Police Office is still conducting a thorough investigation, including reviewing the motel's security camera footage and witness statements, to determine the true course of events. (AYB, KAL)