Taiwanese tourist dies while snorkeling in Moalboal

A TAIWANESE tourist died after she was believed to have drowned while snorkeling in the waters off Panagsama in Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal town, on Friday, May 15, 2026.

The 50-year-old tourist was identified only as Yesia.

The Moalboal Police Station received a report of the drowning at 12:30 p.m. from Tourist Police Officer Staff Sgt. Ronilo Quirante, prompting authorities to conduct an investigation.

Investigators found that the victim was snorkeling with her husband, identified only as Chung, in the area.

Chung told police he got out of the water to rest while his wife continued snorkeling alone.

Minutes later, he noticed that she was already unresponsive and unconscious in the sea, prompting him to call for help from guides nearby.

The victim was rushed to Badian District Hospital for treatment.

However, the attending physician declared her dead on arrival.

Further investigation showed that the couple did not hire the services of a snorkeling guide while swimming in the area.

Authorities continued their investigation into the incident. / JDG