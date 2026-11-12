Takami faces Kalibo at Fuente

FORMER world champion Kyosuke Takami of Japan will see action in Chao Sy Promotions’ “Fist of Fury XIII” on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Takami will take on Filipino boxer Mohaleden Kalibo in an eight-round undercard bout.

The 24-year-old Takami is coming off an 11-month layoff. His last outing was a world title unification bout against Rene Santiago on Dec. 17, 2025, in Japan.

Takami was the World Boxing Association (WBA) light-flyweight champion at the time, while Santiago held the World Boxing Organization (WBO) light-flyweight title.

The Japanese fighter lost to Santiago by unanimous decision.

That was Takami’s first defense of the WBA belt that he won by stopping Erick Rosa via a 10th-round technical knockout on April 8, 2025, also in Japan.

Takami is looking to bounce back in an activity fight against Kalibo.

This fight is a huge opportunity for Kalibo, as an upset win could boost his career.

The 28-year-old Kalibo has had a roller-coaster career since turning pro in 2019. He started strong with three straight wins before losing four fights in a row.

Kalibo has found his rhythm lately, winning his last two contests. He stopped Ryan Espuerta in four rounds and edged Vengie Patac by majority decision.

Takami owns an impressive 10-1 slate with eight knockouts, while Kalibo is 6-5 with three knockouts.

Japan’s consul general in Cebu, Yudai Ueno, will be in attendance.

The main event features a Philippine Games and Amusements Board (GAB) minimumweight title fight between John Kevien Jimenez (10-5, 5 KOs) and Carlo Diaz VII (9-4-1, 1 KO).

Also featured on the card are stablemates Junibert Bantay and Jemuel Aranas.

Bantay (10-2, 2 KOs) will face experienced former world title contender Richie Mepranum (38-10-1, 12 KOs) for the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) featherweight title, while Aranas (9-4-1, 5 KOs) slugs it out with James Clarion (7-1-1, 4 KOs). / EKA