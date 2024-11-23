Takayama to top bill GenSan December slugfest

DECORATED Japanese star Katsunari Takayama will headline Sanman Promotions’ stacked boxing show on Dec. 18, 2024, after signing a two-fight deal with one of the country’s biggest promotional outfits.

The 41-year-old Takayama will face undefeated Australian up-and-comer Kha Lu for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) minimumweight title at the Bula Gym in Gen. Santos City.

“Takayama signed a two-fight deal with us. After that, we have an option to extend his contract,” Sanman Promotions CEO JC Manangquil told SunStar Cebu. “We’ve been working with his manager and have a lot of options for him after this fight. He could face (Joey) Canoy or (Ar Ar) Andales.”

This will be Takayama’s second time inking a deal with a Filipino promoter, having previously signing with now-defunct ALA Promotions back in 2010.

Takayama is a five-time minimumweight world champion. He held the World Boxing Council (WBC) title once, and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) belts twice each.

Takayama fought for a second division world title in 2021 but was unsuccessfull, losing to then WBO light-flyweight champion Elwin Soto by a ninth-round technical knockout in the US. Following that loss, Takayama took a break from boxing. He returned this year and won back-to-back fights against Pinoy boxers Joel Lino and Jerome Baloro.

Lu, on the other hand, is an undefeated prospect who remains untested at this level. This will be his toughest test yet. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Thai Watcharin Buacharoen in Australia.

Takayama is 34-9 with 12 knockouts, while Lu is 7-0 with three knockouts.

Former interim World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo, meanwhile, will face James Pagaling in the 10-round battle featured in the undercard.

Gaballo is working his way back up after suffering a first-round stoppage at the hands of Kenbun Torres earlier this year. He is fresh from a first-round stoppage win over Jenny Boy Boca.

Pagaling is aiming to snap out of a three-fight slump. He lost his last three contests to Kenneth Llover, Sho Ishida, and Jason Falcurin.

Gaballo is 28-2 with 23 knockouts, while Pagaling is 8-3 with five knockouts.

One-time world title challenger Vince Paras (21-3-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated prospect Jerald Into (11-0, 9 KOs) will also see action in the undercard against separate opponents who will be announced soon.