‘Takbo Para sa Life’ run set on March 29 in Cebu

MORE than 2,000 runners are expected to join the first Cebu Home Credit: Takbo Para sa Life fun run on March 29, 2026, at Citi de Mare in the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

Even though the event was announced only recently, organizers are already seeing strong interest. About 900 runners have already signed up for the race.

“Our target is 2,000 runners, but we’re ready for 3,000,” said Janelle Jacinto, Home Credit head of Brands and Communications, during the buildup for the event.

The fun run will have four race categories so that many people can join. These include the 10-kilometer, 5-kilometer and 3-kilometer races for both men and women. There will also be a special 1-kilometer pet run where participants can run together with their pets.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category. The champion in the 10K race will receive P10,000, while the second- and third-place finishers will earn P8,000 and P6,000, respectively.

In the 5K race, the top three runners will win P8,000, P5,000 and P4,000, while, the winners in the 3K race will receive P5,000, P3,000 and P2,000.

For the special 1K pet run, the top three finishers will get P3,000, P2,000 and P1,000 in cash.

All runners who finish the race will receive medals.

There will also be a raffle draw during the event, where participants will have a chance to win prizes such as a motorcycle, home appliances, and gift packs from event sponsors. / JBM