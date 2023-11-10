‘Taklobo’ eaters warned

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 7 has issued a stern warning against those who fish, partake, gather, purchase, or ship out giant clams, locally known as “taklobo,” following a viral video on social media showing two people engaging in a “mukbang” while consuming the protected shellfish.

BFAR7 information officer Laila Bragat warned that those found fishing, consuming, or selling taklobo will face legal charges and penalties.

“It is illegal to fish, gather, sell, purchase, possess, transport, export, forward, or ship out taklobo,” said Bragat. The giant clam is listed as among endangered species under Fisheries Administrative Order 208 for the conservation of rare, threatened and endangered fishery species.

According to Republic Act 10654, or the Philippine Fisheries Code, individuals caught violating the law may be held administratively liable and fined up to “three times the value of the species, or P300,000 to P3 million.”

Violators may also face imprisonment for “five to eight years, a fine equivalent to twice the administrative fine, and forfeiture of the species.”

Bragat said although the violation shown in the viral video did not occur in Central Visayas but in the Bicol region, they have since reached out and informed BFAR Region 5 about the incident upon learning of it through SunStar Cebu, to ensure that proper actions will be taken.

“Collecting them is against the law, and since they showcased it in a mukbang, they probably also purchased them,” she noted.

In the region, BFAR has intensified their enforcement against illegal activities related to taklobo, collaborating with local government units and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to crackdown on these activities.

Last year, an operation to seize fossilized taklobos in Tabogon, northern Cebu, took place, but further details were withheld as legal action against the involved parties is ongoing.

Bragat also urged local government units, particularly in towns belonging to the Bantayan group of islands, Camotes Island, Malapascua Island, and Cordova, to strengthen their programs protecting shellfish. She said the Visayan Sea is rich in shell species and conservation efforts are crucial.