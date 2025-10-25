Talamban fire leaves 20 families displaced, P10.8M worth of damage

AN ESTIMATED P10.8 million worth of property was damaged in a fire that hit Sitio Nasipit, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City around 2 a.m. Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The blaze affected seven structures, including a large furniture factory located in the area.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), they received the alarm at 2:22 a.m. and immediately raised the first alarm at 2:27 a.m.

Due to the fire’s rapid spread, it was escalated to the second alarm at 2:41 a.m. It was declared under control at 4:07 a.m. and fully extinguished by 4:46 a.m.

The total affected area covered about 720 square meters.

One of the factory workers, 18-year-old Jason Sayco of Pelayo’s Furniture, said they noticed that the fire started in the lower section of the building where several rented rooms were located, most of which were occupied by foreign tenants.

Sayco added that they initially tried to check and help put out the fire, but the flames quickly spread, especially since the factory was made mostly of wood.

An initial report from the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) showed that 11 houses were affected by the fire, displacing 20 families or a total of 81 individuals.

Six houses were destroyed, while five were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The affected residents are temporarily staying in the upper area of the barangay hall, where it is safer for them.

As of Saturday afternoon, fire investigators are still determining the cause of the blaze. (JDG)