Talamban recognized for science program

TALAMBAN National High School (TNHS) has been officially recognized by the Department of Education (DepEd) 7 for its successful implementation of the Special Program in Science (SPS) on Feb. 5, 2025.

The SPS, formerly known as the Special Science Class (SSC), is a specialized curriculum designed to provide learners with a deeper understanding of scientific concepts and methodologies.

It is intended to strengthen critical thinking, enhance problem-solving skills and encourage students to develop a lasting interest in scientific inquiry.

By effectively implementing the program, TNHS has been included in the regional inventory of SPS implementers. This recognition highlights the school’s dedication to providing quality education and positions it for possible funding support, scholarship opportunities and training programs from both government and private institutions.

The SPS curriculum goes beyond the standard learning competencies by offering advanced lessons in science and research. It is designed to prepare students for future academic pursuits in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

With this recognition, TNHS is expected to further expand its capacity to produce graduates who are not only academically prepared but also equipped with skills relevant to the country’s growing demand for innovation and scientific advancement.

DepEd’s recognition also reflects the school’s consistent commitment to excellence in education. TNHS has been steadily building its capacity in science instruction, investing in teacher development and improving learning facilities to meet the program’s standards.

The acknowledgment from the regional office validates these efforts and sets the foundation for further strengthening the school’s role in advancing science education within the community.

The inclusion of TNHS in the roster of SPS implementers is seen as a milestone not only for the institution but also for its learners. It serves as proof that public schools can deliver specialized programs that match the rigor and quality of private institutions.

Through the SPS, TNHS continues to inspire students to pursue their interest in science and research.

DepEd 7’s recognition ensures that the school remains an active partner in shaping future generations of learners ready to contribute to the country’s development in an increasingly science-driven world.