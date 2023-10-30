Tale of 2 voters

SEVERAL senior citizens, including Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, faced the challenge of ascending the stairs in their respective polling centers to cast their votes in the barangay elections on Monday, Oct. 31, 2023.

This situation prompted Rama, who recently turned 69 years old last Saturday, Oct. 28, to urge the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to prioritize the needs of voters aged 60 and above.

Rama emphasized the importance of “sensitivity” toward senior citizens after casting his vote on the fourth floor of Guadalupe Elementary School in Barangay Guadalupe.

His estranged ally and mentor, former mayor Tomas Osmeña, who is 75, voted in the same school but his precinct was assigned on the ground level. He voted with his wife, Margarita, in the same precinct.

Accompanied by his son, lawyer Mikel, and his wife, Malou, Rama expressed concern about the lack of consideration for elderly and differently-abled individuals.

“I am already a senior citizen. Unya, ang mga PWD intawn, dili maayo nga adto mi didto (We, including the PWD, must not cast our votes there). Dapat sensitivity is very important,” Rama said.

When Rama was asked about the long queues at Guadalupe Elementary School that some senior citizens complained about, he said the Comelec should have already addressed the issue before the conduct of the elections.

The mayor suggested that it would be more suitable for all senior citizens to cast their votes on the ground level to avoid risks.

Couple Isidro and Estrella Gacayan, who are 81 and 76 years old, respectively, arrived at Guadalupe Elementary School on a trisikad. They cast their votes while on the pedicab as they were already weak to walk toward their precinct.

Despite facing challenges, Isidro said they were determined to vote to secure their senior citizen benefits.

This was also the same reason given by 77-year-old Edisio Bonghanoy, who despite being bound to a wheelchair, still chose to cast his vote.

Nada Ruiz, 72, said the government should establish more accessible voting locations for individuals like herself. Like Rama, she voted on the fourth floor of the school and she had difficulty climbing the stairs.

According to a city ordinance, senior citizens must be registered and active voters of Cebu City to receive financial assistance, which grants them P1,000 per month.

The Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs has said that close to 90,000 registered senior citizens in Cebu City.