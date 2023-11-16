Tales from my feet: Camiguin’s charm & heritage (Conclusion)

In 2018, the National Museum of the Philippines declared 40 sites across the country as National Cultural Treasures and Important Cultural Properties. Camiguin’s cultural treasures include the Old Mambajao Fountain, the Old Mambajao Municipal building (unfortunately destroyed by a fire), the façade of the Sto. Rosario Church in Sagay and a number of heritage and ancestral homes belonging to the Cabeguin, Luspo, Juni, Neri/Nery, Dagondon, Chan, Borromeo, Cordero, Corrales, Francisco, Lim, Bacut and Chan families.

Camiguin’s main industry is copra farming and all it’s five municipalities cover a small area of 238 square kilometers. Both Ferdinand Magellan (in 1521) and Miguel Lopez de Legaspi (in 1565) set foot on this pearl-shaped island, whose original settlers were the Manobos from Surigao del Norte. They named Camiguin after the Kamagong – an ebony tree known to thrive around the Lake Mainit Area.

Three of our national cultural treasures can also be found here: 1) the Old Bonbon Church Ruins 2) the Sunken Cemetery and 3) the Spanish Era Moro watchtower in Guinsiliban.

As we stepped into the area of the Gui-ob Church ruins, I was immediately in awe of how the interplay of natural light and the green shrubbery that had grown over the walls and the columns seemed to transport me to another time. Such a perfect setting for a wedding I thought, as a local named Sherwin offered to take our photos and share with us that this place has become quite a popular choice for events and pictorials. That does not surprise me at all. The ruins and the area surrounding them were in total sync, instead of being a reminder of how powerful a volcanic eruption can be.

We were also able to visit the island of Mantigue (also known as Magsaysay Island), which was another short boat ride away from Camiguin. Four beautiful hectares have been declared a national park and marine sanctuary, with one being able to rent tables/chairs and find solace under the shade of their trees. I was able to enjoy it way better than the White Island because here, you can bring food and not be under